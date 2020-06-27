Preview: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

Rovers hit the road today, with a local trip at Wigan Athletic offering the opportunity of back-to-back victories.

It's the start of what will be a hectic run of eight quickfire matches, with Tony Mowbray's men knowing a win will keep the pressure on the teams in and around the top six.

In fact a win and a draw between Preston North End and Cardiff City, who play each other at Deepdale, will guarantee that Rovers will be in the play-offs come 5pm.

Ryan Nyambe is set for a return to the squad, but Mowbray has ruled both Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams out of contention to play a part.

The pair missed out on the win over Bristol City last weekend, but Nyambe has managed to overcome a dead leg that saw the Namibia international left out of the squad.

For the hosts, Gary Roberts and Leon Balogun are expected to play a part after shaking off niggles, whilst Gavin Massey is touch and go.

Paul Cook is also likely to include two Blackburn-born players in his squad in the form of Joe Garner and Anthony Pilkington.

And ahead of the game, Cook's unsure whether to expect the usual "blood and thunder" battles of years gone by.

"The reality going into the Blackburn game and going into a tough week is that we've got a good squad, strong people to pick from and they're all champing at the bit, which is great for me," Cook told the official Wigan Athletic website.

"We've got a massive derby match with Blackburn. It's been blood and thunder in all of our games with Blackburn because the fans from both teams bring the excitement. We don't know what these games are going to bring."

Kick-off is at 3pm and fans are reminded that they can track all the action via iFollow Rovers and our social media accounts.