Positive vibes only...

Tony Mowbray admits he's been impressed by a fitter and fresher Danny Graham following the team's return from lockdown.

Graham, who joined the club on a permanent deal four years ago this week, has appeared 184 times for Rovers in total, since originally arriving on loan from Sunderland back in January 2016.

He's been a regular feature in the starting lineups throughout his time at Ewood Park, but has found his playing time limited this term.

However, despite not featuring as much, Mowbray admits the 34-year-old has shown a "fantastically positive attitude", and looks leaner and sharper since football shut down for almost three months.

“Danny Graham’s done it for this football club for so many years, certainly in my three years here, he’s been fantastic," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when paying tribute to the number 10.

“What I like about Danny is that he’s so positive and is the fittest that I’ve seen him in my three years.

“He’s vocal for the group, takes the messages from the coaches onto the pitch, and I just hope he has a big impact for us now because the players love him and the fans love him as well.

“I’m an advocate of what Danny brings, with his strong personality and positivity in a time that he might see as adversity considering he’s not the main starting striker at this moment in his career.

“When he’s on the pitch he’s vital for the team," he added.

“Lockdown has been a real positive for Dan, in taking him out of a routine that he was in and putting him in a different routine where he’s come back almost like a different player.

“He has a fantastically positive attitude, maybe because there’s a realisation that the end of his career isn’t far away and he wants to prolong it.

“He’s working harder than ever and has been a huge credit to himself, his family, his team-mates and this football club.

“I’m looking forward to him getting his rewards in these last eight games and hopefully beyond that."