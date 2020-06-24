Skip to site footer
Own an NHS shirt and raise money for charity!

Supporters can now buy limited edition Rovers shirts, with all profits going to two worthy causes

4 Hours ago

Fans can show their support to the NHS heroes who have been tackling the COVID-19 pandemic by purchasing a limited edition Rovers shirt – with all profits being donated to charity!

The shirts, which feature the ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem, were worn by the Rovers players in Saturday’s superb 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ewood Park.

The logo will remain on Rovers’ playing shirts for the remaining Championship fixtures, as the club recognises the brave efforts of the frontline workers who have supported our wider communities throughout the Coronavirus crisis.

All profits made from the sale of the shirts will be split equally between Blackburn Rovers Community Trust, who will put 100% of the funds raised towards sustaining their community response to COVID-19, which has formed part of the club’s #OneRoversTogether campaign, as well as to one of Rovers’ chosen charity partners for the 2019-20 season, ELHT&Me, which is the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Regrettably, we are unable to add the NHS emblem onto shirts that have previously been purchased by supporters, only to those who place new orders online.

The logo will be available on adult home and away shirts, in selected sizes, but numbers are strictly limited, so we would advise fans to order quickly to avoid disappointment.

Click here to purchase an 'NHS - Thank You' home shirt

Click here to purchase an 'NHS - Thank You' away shirt


