New deals for defensive duo

Rovers are pleased to announce that promising young defenders Hayden Carter and Lewis Thompson have both signed new and extended contracts with the club.

Carter, who joined Rovers in December 2013 as an Under-14, has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal, which will keep him at Ewood Park until June 2022.

The towering central defender has enjoyed a steady rise through the Rovers ranks and now finds himself on the fringes of the first team, having been part of the 18-man squad for the away games against Charlton Athletic and Brentford in February.

The 20-year-old, who has been a regular for Rovers Under-23s this season, now hopes to cement his place in the senior set-up over the coming years.

“I’ve been here for nearly seven years now, so it feels like home and I’m obviously delighted to sign for another couple of years and to continue working at such a great place to be,” he said.

“Let’s see what I can achieve over the next couple of years and hopefully that’s playing some first team football for Rovers.

“Since moving up to the Under-23s, I thought I had a good season last season, and then this season I feel like I’ve kicked on again and those two games being involved with the first team has made me realise that I want more of that and it gives me more incentive to work even harder so I can get that on a more regular basis.”

Thompson, who joined Rovers as a scholar from Manchester United at the age of 16, has signed a one-year deal through to June 2021.

The attacking full-back, who has scored in the semi-finals of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup in each of the last two seasons, ended the current campaign on loan at AFC Fylde, having previously gained experience of first team football on loan at FC United of Manchester.

“It’s a very proud moment again,” said the 20-year-old. “Every time I get a new contract, I feel very proud and satisfied, especially at such a great club like this.

“I really enjoy playing here, I enjoy coming in every day and I love the lads and the coaches, so I’m very proud, but equally I’m very grateful given the current circumstances.

“Whilst I’ve always had confidence in my own ability, one thing I have learnt is that nothing’s a sure thing, so I’m very grateful that the club has put this trust in me, especially at such a difficult time financially for football clubs, and I’m hoping that I can repay that back by trying to progress on the pitch and help the football club as best I can.”

Rovers can also confirm that fellow Academy graduates Jack Evans and Charley Doyle will not be retained by the club when their current contracts expire at the end of the month.

We would like to place on record our thanks to both players for their hard work and commitment during their time at the club and we wish them well in their future careers.