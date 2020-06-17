Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

National League joy for Rovers past and present!

Matty Platt and Tom White have played their part in Barrow's promotion back to the EFL after 48 years away

8 Hours ago

There will be celebrations for Barrow and a couple of Rovers loanees after National League clubs voted to end the season and compile tables on a points-per-game basis.

Matty Platt and Tom White have spent the season at Holker Street, with both being a key part of Ian Evatt's table-topping Bluebirds.

The pair will now have a promotion on their CVs following the news of Barrow's return to the EFL after 48 years away.

Platt returned to the club on loan in September, having previously enjoyed a short stint with them in 2017.

The powerful defender appeared 32 times in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

Elsewhere, White featured on 19 occasions in all competitions after linking up with the Cumbrians in November, scoring twice.

Jack Vale is another who spent time at Holker Street, but his stay was brief; having joined the club on loan just before the suspension of the season.

Rovers Academy graduate Lewis Hardcastle will also get a medal, having played 39 times in all competitions for the Cumbrians.

The Bluebirds, who were four points clear when the season was suspended, will now gear up for League Two at the beginning of next season, whenever that may be.

Congratulations, lads!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Striking delight for White

6 January 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White scored his first ever goal for Barrow as the National League high-flyers smashed Ebbsfleet United at Holker Street at the weekend.

Read full article

Club News

International update

18 March 2020

A number of Rovers players were set to represent their countries later this month.

Read full article

Development Squad

White extends loan at Barrow

13 January 2020

Rovers midfielder Tom White has extended his stay at National League high-flyers Barrow until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers round-up...

25 March 2019

It was a mixed weekend for a number of our contracted players who are plying their trade away from East Lancashire...

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Carter keen to make the step up

10 June 2020

Hayden Carter hopes to reward the faith shown in him by manager Tony Mowbray by making the successful step up from the Rovers Academy to first team football.

Read full article

Development Squad

New deals for defensive duo

9 June 2020

Rovers are pleased to announce that promising young defenders Hayden Carter and Lewis Thompson have both signed new and extended contracts with the club.

Read full article

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Ben Paton

3 June 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s midfielder Ben Paton, to get to know the Canadian youth international a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Matty Platt

29 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s defender Matty Platt, to get to know the centre back who spent last season on loan at Barrow a little better …

Read full article

View more