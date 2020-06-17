National League joy for Rovers past and present!

There will be celebrations for Barrow and a couple of Rovers loanees after National League clubs voted to end the season and compile tables on a points-per-game basis.

Matty Platt and Tom White have spent the season at Holker Street, with both being a key part of Ian Evatt's table-topping Bluebirds.

The pair will now have a promotion on their CVs following the news of Barrow's return to the EFL after 48 years away.

Platt returned to the club on loan in September, having previously enjoyed a short stint with them in 2017.

The powerful defender appeared 32 times in all competitions during the 2019-20 campaign.

Elsewhere, White featured on 19 occasions in all competitions after linking up with the Cumbrians in November, scoring twice.

Jack Vale is another who spent time at Holker Street, but his stay was brief; having joined the club on loan just before the suspension of the season.

Rovers Academy graduate Lewis Hardcastle will also get a medal, having played 39 times in all competitions for the Cumbrians.

The Bluebirds, who were four points clear when the season was suspended, will now gear up for League Two at the beginning of next season, whenever that may be.

Congratulations, lads!