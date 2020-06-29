Mowbray to assess injuries ahead of Tykes trip

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has decisions to make on the fitness of some of his players ahead of Tuesday night's trip to take on Barnsley.

The likes of Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams have both missed the first two games of football's return through injury, whilst Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello weren't included in the matchday squad at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Lewis Travis picked up a slight knock at the DW Stadium, as Rovers begin to feel the impact of the first couple of outings in over three months.

But the manager admits the whole squad will be assessed before he picks a side that will hopefully get Rovers back to winning ways at Oakwell.

“Like most clubs, we’ve picked up a few niggles and strains," the boss revealed to iFollow Rovers ahead of the contest.

“[Bradley] Dack’s a long-term injury, Corry Evans has a broken toe and we’re hopeful that it’s not ending his season, but we’ll see when it settles down.

“Corry’s very highly motivated, he wants to play, so I’m not ruling him out and expect we’ll see him in the next week or two.

“Like us, Barnsley will have some knocks and niggles as well going into the game."

Following the disappointing result at Wigan, Mowbray's men will have a quick chance to bounce back in style against Gerhard Struber's Reds.

However, despite their position in the league, Barnsley have proven to be a tough nut to crack in their first couple of games back after the lockdown; picking up four points from the six available as they battle to avoid the drop.

“We’ll go to Barnsley with a team that will give us a good chance," Mowbray added.

“Barnsley are a team that, as I’ve said over the last few weeks, are very talented. They also have a coach who has given them an identity.

“They have four points from their first two games back, so we know it will be a tough game, as they all are in this league.

“But we’ll go there with a mentality to get the three points, be positive and be aggressive."