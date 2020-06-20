Mowbray: Huge credit to the lads

Rovers ensured that a first return to action got off to the perfect start with an outstanding performance and victory against Bristol City, and Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled.

After going a goal behind midway through the first half through Jamie Paterson's header, Mowbray's men responded almost immediately thanks to a rare strike from Corry Evans.

Evans' first strike in almost five years ensured the hosts went into the break level, before a Tosin Adarabioyo stunner and another delightful Adam Armstrong strike sealed an important win.

Rovers showed fine fitness levels for their first game in over 100 days, and the boss felt the result was reward for their efforts on the day and throughout lockdown.

“I’m delighted for the lads because they’ve put a lot of hard work in and came back from lockdown looking really fit," the manager beamed to iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“The rewards were there for them today so huge credit has to go to them.

“It’s been a long wait with a long build up from training in small groups, to bigger groups, right through to today.

“It felt today like the start of a new season and we played very well.

“The scored from the first time that they got inside our box, which was really frustrating because we controlled the game for long spells and everything was going well.

“It looked as if they were playing with a high intensity, picking up a couple of early bookings. Our players matched them, stood up to them and we managed to win the game fairly comfortably in the end I think.

“That’s not doing them a disservice because they’re a very good team with good players."

A new ruling has allowed the maximum of five substitutes to be used in games, and one of those changes worked wonders; Armstrong's effort ensuring all three points went Rovers' way.

But Mowbray was delighted with the impact from all his changes following the excellent team display on home turf.

“To bring Adam on, Dominic Samuel, Danny Graham, it looked to me that we could have scored more goals," he added.

“I think, particularly against a team like Bristol City, who are very attacking and good on the counter attack, wingers who put the ball back in the box.

“The two goals in the second half were brilliant."