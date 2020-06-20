Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Mowbray: Huge credit to the lads

The boss was beaming after Rovers earned a league double over fellow play-off chasers Bristol City

Just now

Rovers ensured that a first return to action got off to the perfect start with an outstanding performance and victory against Bristol City, and Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled.

After going a goal behind midway through the first half through Jamie Paterson's header, Mowbray's men responded almost immediately thanks to a rare strike from Corry Evans.

Evans' first strike in almost five years ensured the hosts went into the break level, before a Tosin Adarabioyo stunner and another delightful Adam Armstrong strike sealed an important win.

Rovers showed fine fitness levels for their first game in over 100 days, and the boss felt the result was reward for their efforts on the day and throughout lockdown.

“I’m delighted for the lads because they’ve put a lot of hard work in and came back from lockdown looking really fit," the manager beamed to iFollow Rovers after the encounter.

“The rewards were there for them today so huge credit has to go to them.

“It’s been a long wait with a long build up from training in small groups, to bigger groups, right through to today.

“It felt today like the start of a new season and we played very well.

“The scored from the first time that they got inside our box, which was really frustrating because we controlled the game for long spells and everything was going well.

“It looked as if they were playing with a high intensity, picking up a couple of early bookings. Our players matched them, stood up to them and we managed to win the game fairly comfortably in the end I think.

“That’s not doing them a disservice because they’re a very good team with good players."

A new ruling has allowed the maximum of five substitutes to be used in games, and one of those changes worked wonders; Armstrong's effort ensuring all three points went Rovers' way.

But Mowbray was delighted with the impact from all his changes following the excellent team display on home turf.

“To bring Adam on, Dominic Samuel, Danny Graham, it looked to me that we could have scored more goals," he added.

“I think, particularly against a team like Bristol City, who are very attacking and good on the counter attack, wingers who put the ball back in the box.

“The two goals in the second half were brilliant."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We're ready for the restart

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Boss boosted by Holtby and Evans returns

19 June 2020

There will be an upgrade on the midfield options this weekend but a defensive dilemma for Tony Mowbray to contend with, as Rovers get set to resume the season against Bristol City on Saturday...

Read full article

Club News

All eyes on our Ewood encounter

13 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

No need to risk defensive duo

12 June 2020

With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Bristol City

4 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th Rovers start for the visit of one of his former clubs in Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

6 Hours ago

Just in time for today's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We're ready for the restart

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's imperative that we start well

9 Hours ago

Read full article

View more