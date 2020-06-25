Skip to site footer
Match pass: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from the DW Stadium against Wigan Athletic

1 Hour ago

Just in time for Saturday's match away at Wigan Athletic, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Latics at the DW Stadium.

With each of the final eight games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.


