Making the best of a strange situation

The wheels on Sam Gallagher's stationary bike have been going round and round for months, and now the striker's thrilled to be back on the training pitch rather than in his basement!

Like all footballers, Gallagher's been training at home since mid-March following the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping his fitness ticking over by doing workouts on his own.

But the striker's now gearing up with the rest of the squad to ensure Rovers have their foot on the pedal when football returns on Saturday 20th June against Bristol City.

“It’s brilliant to be back, working hard and seeing the boys again," he said when he caught up with iFollow Rovers.

“I did a lot of cycling in the basement on my Wattbike and it was quite nice to have an hour or two to myself down there!

“There’s not much you could do aside from that and the running.

“You don’t mind doing the runs at the beginning of the lockdown because the weather’s nice, but it gets repetitive and you miss the football before long.

“Now the time has come to get down to the important stuff and make sure we’re ready for when the season resumes.

“It’s pretty much pre-season now, especially with the good weather that we’ve had. It’s like being abroad at times.

“It’s hard when you’ve had a break for so long. No matter how much work you do away from the training ground, whether that be road running of on the playing fields, you do miss that football fitness.

“It’s taken us a few days to get used to it all again, but you do feel that everyone’s right back into it now."

Training has stepped up since last week, with the Rovers squad entering the second phase of training at the Senior Training Centre in larger groups, up to a maximum number of 12, with close contact permitted.

And Gallagher adds that the return to Brockhall was eerie at the beginning.

“It’s strange to rock up at the car park, seeing the lads and not being able to go across for a catch up," he said.

“Even with the training groups, at the start we were in groups of four or five and even then we’re trying to stay as far away as we can from one another.

“So it’s been different, but we’ve tried to make the best of the situation.”