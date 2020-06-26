Ladies Season Ticket Update

Rovers Ladies can provide supporters with an update on season tickets, following The FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board deciding to end the 2019-20 season for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Championship earlier this month.

We would firstly like to thank everyone for their immense support during our first season as a Women’s Championship club, which included our highest ever attendance for a home game.

It is greatly appreciated and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Bamber Bridge when it is safe to do so.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a considerable financial strain on the Club, with revenue streams reduced to zero. Refunding supporters would come at a considerable cost to the Club and would have a detrimental effect on our operations going forward.

This is, of course, an unprecedented situation and in order to safeguard the future of the Club, we would ask supporters to stand with us and not request cash refunds, which will ensure the Club remains on the strongest financial footing possible as we work towards our collective goals as #OneRoversTogether.

We fully appreciate that fans and their families will also have been presented with financial challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis and we will address supporters' concerns in terms of how best we can recompense them once we have got through this period.

We are currently working on reduced staffing levels across the Football Club and supporting Tony Mowbray and the Men’s team, as they look to secure a play-off place in the Sky Bet Championship.

We thank supporters for their patience, support and understanding at this very challenging time.

We also understand that supporters may have queries about next season and we thank those who have expressed an interest in committing to supporting the club once again in 2020-21.

Full details on Season Tickets for 2020-21 will be released when the club has a confirmed date for when the season is to get underway and what that will look like in terms of getting fans back into the stadiums to attend games.

Thank you once again for your continued support.