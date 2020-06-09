Ladies Player of the Year 2019-20

We're inviting supporters to vote for their 2019-20 Rovers Ladies Player of the Year.

It was a season of consolidation for Gemma Donnelly's side, who finished seventh in their first season playing in the Women’s Championship.

The final standings for the 11-team division were decided on a points-per-game basis after Rovers only completed 12 of their scheduled league fixtures.

There were many impressive individual contributions throughout the campaign, including from several players who stayed on for this season after dominating in the third tier.

We’ve picked out those who played at least five games and were still at the club for what proved to be the final game of the season, against Sheffield United on February 23rd, for you to choose from …



England Under-19 international Fran Stenson returned for a second loan spell at the club, producing some match-winning performances between the sticks. The Arsenal loanee kept clean sheets in victories over Durham and Crystal Palace – Rovers’ first two league victories of the season, while Northern Ireland international Lauren Perry came into the team to deputise during the cup competitions.

Completing her fourth season at the club, Kayleigh McDonald has proved to be one of Rovers' most consistent performers, with no player making more appearances this season. She also laid on assists for two Goal of the Season contenders.

Alongside her at the heart of the defence, Ellie Stewart’s calm displays steered Rovers clear of the bottom of the table, whilst contributing three goals at the other end of the pitch.

At full-back, the ever-dependable Chelsey Jukes and Serena Fletcher, who scored her first goal for the club in Rovers’ win over Crystal Palace, provided stability across the backline.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Pearson overcame the injury that kept her out of the whole of last season to make six appearances at left-back, before another injury unfortunately curtailed her campaign.

In midfield, current longest serving player Natasha Fenton followed up her excellent 2018-19 season with more energetic, box-to-box displays. She is the only player to play every minute of every game this season, registering two assists.

Mid-season signing Levi Chambers-Cook proved to be a shrewd acquisition, often playing a crucial role in breaking up play to start attacks from her central position.

Lauren Thomas’ summer move from Liverpool started brightly before two collarbone injuries disrupted her start to life in blue-and-white. However, the tricky winger still managed to feature nine times and grabbed her first goal for the club with a neat finish against Aston Villa.

Up front, Natasha Flint finished the season as Rovers’ top goalscorer in the league, with five goals in nine Championship games, including both goals in the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Flint’s striker partner and Rovers’ captain Saffron Jordan led from the front in her first season as skipper, scoring six times in all competitions – more than any other player. She also registered the most assists, laying on a further six goals for her team-mates.

Ria Montgomery featured in nine games as a forward or out on the wing, helping Rovers towards a mid-table finish, whilst also scoring several goals for the Development team.

Voting will close at midnight on Thursday June 11th, with the winner announced during the Ladies Awards night on Monday June 15th.

