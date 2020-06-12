Ladies Goal of the Season 2019-20

The 2019-20 FA Women’s Championship season may have been cut short, but there were still some great goals to enjoy during Rovers’ maiden campaign in the second tier.

We've shortlisted four of the best, with both the quality and significance of the goal taken into account.

Here's your chance to pick a favourite from the following selection …

GOAL A

Natasha Flint vs. Charlton Athletic (A)

19/01/2020



Rovers were a goal down in a crucial six-pointer away at Charlton when Natasha Flint popped up with this moment of magic. From Fran Stenson’s long punt forward, Saffron Jordan flicked the ball on for her strike partner, who took it in her stride, had one touch to assess her options and then executed an audacious lob over the keeper, who was still inside her six-yard box. The equaliser sparked Rovers into life and was followed by another Flint goal – to seal a 2-1 win.

GOAL B

Alex Taylor vs. Aston Villa (A)

08/09/2019

Rovers needed something special as they trailed 2-0 at Villa Park back in September and straight from kick-off after conceding a second goal, they got it. Kayleigh McDonald picked out Alex Taylor, who let the ball bounce before firing a fine strike that had the power and accuracy to fly into the back of the net.

GOAL C

Serena Fletcher vs. Crystal Palace (H)

24/11/2019

Full-back Serena Fletcher raced onto an inch-perfect through ball from Natasha Flint and made no mistake, calmly guiding the ball passed the onrushing Crystal Palace keeper and into the far corner with the finesse of a potent striker. It was her first goal in blue-and-white and proved to be the match-winner, sealing Rovers’ first three home points in the Championship.

GOAL D

Natasha Flint vs. Sheffield United (A)

23/02/2020

A second contender from Rovers’ number 10. After taking a few neat touches to bring the ball in front of her trusted right foot, she opted for power and precision to find the bottom corner and beat the Sheffield stopper all ends up from 30 yards out. The goal halved a first-half deficit against the promotion-chasing Blades, but wasn’t enough to get anything from the game.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday June 14th.

The winner will be announced during Rovers Ladies End of Season Awards night, which will be broadcast on Twitter on Monday June 15th.

Select your Goal of the Season below!