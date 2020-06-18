Skip to site footer
There's plenty to play for, says Darragh

The Irish defender is eyeing momentum for the home straight of the campaign

4 Hours ago

There are nine games to go, 27 points available and plenty to play for as Rovers bid to reach those play-off places by the end of the season.

Darragh Lenihan's been one of Rovers' most consistent performers this season, and has shaken off the injury issues that have seen him miss out on parts of the last two campaigns.

The Irishman has returned to training fully fit and raring to go ahead of the visit of Bristol City this weekend at Ewood Park.

And he says now's the time to focus, remain injury-free and launch a real assault on the top six.

“It’s been a long time coming for us and hopefully we can get a positive result," the 26-year-old admitted when previewing the clash to iFollow Rovers.

“Watching the Premier League games last night, it motivates you a little bit more to get back.

“There were plenty of questions surrounding whether we’d get back or not, but thankfully we can resume the season.

“It’s been out of our hands, the pandemic is a bigger thing than football.

“The pandemic appears to be getting better now, so hopefully there will be a return to our normal lives soon."

Rovers sit in 10th place ahead of the encounter with Lee Johnson's Robins, but are only three points off the play-offs, which have remained elusive for Mowbray's men so far this term.

But with nine games remaining, and having already beaten Bristol City away this season, Lenihan's keen to hit the ground running this weekend, with Rovers' destiny still in their own hands.

“When you’re so close to the play-offs, it’s key to hit the ground running and ensure everyone’s as fit as they possibly can be for all our remaining games," he added.

“The lads have worked ever so hard over the last few weeks, preparing for the games and hopefully that will hold us in good stead.

“The games will be coming thick and fast and the lads have come back fitter than they were before lockdown.

“Hopefully that will allow us to kick on, starting from Saturday.”


