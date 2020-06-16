Jordan named Ladies Player of the Year!

Saffron Jordan was crowned Rovers Ladies Supporters’ Player of the Year at last night’s virtual End of Season Awards.

The Rovers skipper topped the poll voted for by Rovers supporters and her contribution to the club was also recognised with the Club Person of the Year award.

The striker led from the front in her first season as captain, scoring six times in all competitions – more than any other player. She also registered the most assists, laying on a further six goals for her team-mates.

Jordan has been a model of consistency throughout her Rovers career, netting 111 goals in 143 appearances overall and is a worthy winner of both awards.

Elsewhere, Alex Taylor’s stunning strike against Aston Villa secured the Goal of the Season award – narrowly edging out Natasha Flint’s goals away at Charlton Athletic and Sheffield United respectively, as well as Serena Fletcher’s effort versus Crystal Palace.

Midfielder Natasha Fenton won the Players’ Player of the Year vote, impressing with some energetic, box-to-box displays in the middle of the park.

Rovers’ current longest serving player, she was the only member of the squad to feature in every minute of every game for Gemma Donnelly’s side this season, registering two assists.

England Under-19 international goalkeeper Fran Stenson, on loan from Arsenal, was the recipient of Rovers’ Young Player of the Year award for a stellar season between the sticks.

The Arsenal loanee producing some match-winning performances to help keep clean sheets in victories over Durham and Crystal Palace, in what were Roves’ first two league wins in the Championship.

The Manager’s Player of the Year was awarded to Chelsey Jukes, who was recognised for her ever-dependable displays at full-back, which provided stability across the backline.

Natasha Flint finished the season as Rovers’ top league goalscorer, with five goals in nine Championship games, including both goals in the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic.

Finding the net 70 times in 66 games since joining the club, Flint’s record underlines the forward’s consistency in front of goal.

Rovers Ladies would like to thank everyone who has supported the team this season, including our fans, sponsors and partners. We hope to be able to see you all again soon.