Johnson pleased to be skipping class

Most people will tell you that they didn't like school when they were younger.

And for Bradley Johnson, he's pleased to be getting out of the classroom and onto the pitch, with Rovers counting down the days until the beautiful game returns on Saturday 20th June.

Johnson may now be 33, celebrating his birthday in the middle of the lockdown, but he's still been able to pick up some new skills over the last few months, as he explains.

“For me, being at home with my kids and home schooling was something I’ve never done before in my life," he told iFollow Rovers.

“That’s stressful, let me tell you! Full credit to the teachers because it takes a lot of patience.

“We have to take every precaution because unfortunately there have been people who have lost lives, but hopefully we’ll get back to normal soon."

The midfielder has been playing his part during the COVID-19 pandemic, teaming up with former footballer Dexter Blackstock to make sure hospices and care homes aren’t overlooked during the current crisis.

The close friends have been working together to raise money to buy and deliver vital medical equipment to help keep key workers safe during these challenging times.

He's seen first hand the dangers of the virus, and although he understands supporters won't be in stadiums when football does return, he adds that the lack of atmosphere won't impact the focus on games.

“We’d love to get back out there in front of our fans again, but we’re also aware that there will be no fans in stadiums for a while," he said.

“It’s just a case of coming back to get ourselves back up to speed with the fitness again at the moment.

“Our last game before the break wasn’t the best result, but before that we were on a good run.

“We were confident and I’ve always felt that it’s better to be the chaser than the one being chased.

“We’ve got a goal and we’re nearly there. We’re only three points outside the play-offs with nine games to go, so there will be plenty of twists and turns to come.

“We’ve been on a break, we’re all ready to go.”