Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Holtby: We need everyone on board

“We’ll all have a short preparation time, it won’t be easy, but we’ll need all the men we have on board with us"

6 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says every member of the first team squad will play their part as Rovers aim to make it a final nine games to remember.

The 2019-20 campaign resumes a week today, with Holtby now ready to return after almost five months out of action after picking up an injury against Middlesbrough at the beginning of February.

He's not the only player to return from a setback, with midfielder Corry Evans also returning having been out since January having fractured his skull and shattered his eye socket in the draw at home to Preston North End.

Both players marked their return to action by featuring against Liverpool in a behind closed doors friendly against Liverpool earlier in the week, and Holtby was delighted to get through an hour at Anfield unscathed.

“It felt really nice to play and it felt like the last four-and-a-half months went really quick, despite the hard work, the pain and effort that went into coming back," he revealed to iFollow Rovers.

“Playing away at Liverpool, it was a nice venue to come back to, and it felt great to be back on the pitch again.

“Now I’m looking forward to the next few weeks with the proper games coming .

“Everything felt fine. You’re always working a little longer, working harder to ensure you come back in the best way possible, even throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s another pre-season that we’ve got now, just in a shorter period of time.

“Now it’s about getting the legs going, doing the extra bits and getting on the pitch as much as possible.

“We have nine games in a very short period of time where we play games on Saturdays and Tuesdays for three weeks in a row," he added.

Whilst Derrick Williams and Amari'i Bell missed the trip to Merseyside as a precaution, Tony Mowbray has pretty much a fully fit squad to call upon ahead of nine games in the space of 32 days.

The only absentee will be talisman Bradley Dack, who remains a few months off a return.

But Holtby has called on everyone to step up to the plate for the home straight of the campaign.

“We’ll all have a short preparation time, it won’t be easy, but we’ll need all the men we have on board with us," the 29-year-old said.

“It’s an important time for us as a team.

“Even in a normal season, it’s all about being there for each other, standing your ground as a team. After my injury, Dacky’s injury, Corry’s injury, we’ve all stepped up.

“When I got the chance to play I came and produced. Like all the players, we’ve stuck together and have put ourselves in a position with nine games to go that we’re three points outside the play-off places.

“It’s all to play for and it’s down to us. It's up to us to show how fit we are, how competitive we are and how ready we are."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We're helping each other out

21 March 2020

Three key Rovers are currently on the treatment table at the Senior Training Centre, but one of them, Lewis Holtby, admits it's the perfect combination to push each other on.

Read full article

Club News

Evans and Holtby edging closer

20 March 2020

Tony Mowbray sat down with iFollow Rovers earlier this week to give us an update on the progress of two of his key midfielders.

Read full article

Club News

Fairytale finish the aim for Lewis

4 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Holtby 'very happy' with injury progression

4 March 2020

Off his crutches and working his way back to fitness, Lewis Holtby admits he's thrilled with his progress as he bids for a Rovers return before the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Face In The Crowd

3 Hours ago

Football is back at Ewood and you can be there – sort of!

Read full article

Club News

All eyes on our Ewood encounter

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

⏪ Rovers Rewind: Colin catches Cup fever!

10 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

No need to risk defensive duo

12 June 2020

With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.

Read full article

View more