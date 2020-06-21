Great to see Arma do what he does best

Bristol City must be sick of the sight of Adam Armstrong.

For the second time in the last two meetings between the clubs, it was Armstrong who emerged off the bench to score against Lee Johnson's side.

The diminutive frontman bagged Rovers' second goal in the 2-0 victory down in Bristol in mid-December, and proved to be a thorn in the side in the return leg this weekend.

One of three changes made at once by Tony Mowbray just after the hour mark, Armstrong was wasteful with his first chance just moments after coming on, but made no mistake with his next opportunity.

Latching onto the end of a Corry Evans pass, there was still plenty of work for the 23-year-old to do as he hunted down his 13th goal of the season.

But, having squared up Tomas Kalas, the forward used his electric pace and trickery to dart inside the Czech Republic international and fire beyond Dan Bentley and into the bottom corner.

The strike arrived at a crucial time and provided a nice buffer for Rovers to see the final 20 minutes of the encounter out without too many problems to secure a vital 3-1 victory.

“Adam Armstrong hadn’t training in the last 10 days, he’d not had a game in over three months, and he’ll get back up to speed soon enough," Mowbray revealed to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“He has that quality, Adam doing what he does best, similar to what he did in the away game at Ashton Gate.

“He wasn’t particularly happy this week when he knew he wasn’t in the starting XI, but as I said, he missed 10 days of training.

“Adam also had a great chance a moment earlier after Danny Graham put him in.

“He went on to score a wonderful goal, just like we know he can."