Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Ben Paton

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Under-23s

4 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s midfielder Ben Paton, to get to know the Canadian youth international a little better …

BEN PATON

Position: Midfielder
DOB: 05/05/2000

First team played for:

The first team I played for was Kitchener Soccer Club in my hometown back in Canada. I was about seven when I first started playing proper football. Before then I was just playing Sunday league. And I was at Kitchener for about five or six years.

Your move to Rovers:

I came over when I was about 15 on a week’s trial. My agent helped get me trials at Rovers, Aston Villa and Reading, and I’ve managed to stay at Rovers ever since.

Best friend in football:

I’d say my best mates in football are probably Louie Annesley and Sam Barnes.

Describe yourself as a player:

Versatile. Centre-midfield is my preferred position, because I like to make things happen and create things, and try to get assists and goals.

Highlight of your career:

Probably being called up by the Canada national team, at Under-17 level. It’s a great experience, being able to play different countries and experience different cultures. And I’d also say playing Under-23s football here at Rovers and signing my pro contract.

Hopes for the season:

Just to keep playing week-in week-out and hopefully progress towards the first team.

Career ambitions:

To play first team football and hopefully play in the Premier League one day.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Matty Platt

29 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s defender Matty Platt, to get to know the centre back who spent last season on loan at Barrow a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Andy Fisher

24 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s goalkeeper Andy Fisher, to get to know the talented shot-stopper a little better …

Read full article

Academy

Getting to Know: Brandon Lonsdale

21 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s forward Brandon Lonsdale, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

Read full article

Academy

Getting To Know: Sam Burns

18 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s hot-shot Sam Burns, to get to know the second year scholar a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Matty Platt

29 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s defender Matty Platt, to get to know the centre back who spent last season on loan at Barrow a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Grayson’s generous gesture to Community Trust

25 May 2020

People in Blackburn who have been affected by the Coronavirus outbreak are set for a welcome boost thanks to the efforts of Rovers defender Joe Grayson.

Read full article

Development Squad

Getting to Know: Andy Fisher

24 May 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s goalkeeper Andy Fisher, to get to know the talented shot-stopper a little better …

Read full article

Development Squad

Grayson's great giveaways!

16 May 2020

Joe Grayson is auctioning off some of his collection of Rovers memorabilia in support of key workers tackling the pandemic.

Read full article

View more