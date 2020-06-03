Getting to Know: Ben Paton

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-23s midfielder Ben Paton, to get to know the Canadian youth international a little better …

BEN PATON

Position: Midfielder

DOB: 05/05/2000

First team played for:

The first team I played for was Kitchener Soccer Club in my hometown back in Canada. I was about seven when I first started playing proper football. Before then I was just playing Sunday league. And I was at Kitchener for about five or six years.

Your move to Rovers:

I came over when I was about 15 on a week’s trial. My agent helped get me trials at Rovers, Aston Villa and Reading, and I’ve managed to stay at Rovers ever since.

Best friend in football:

I’d say my best mates in football are probably Louie Annesley and Sam Barnes.

Describe yourself as a player:

Versatile. Centre-midfield is my preferred position, because I like to make things happen and create things, and try to get assists and goals.

Highlight of your career:

Probably being called up by the Canada national team, at Under-17 level. It’s a great experience, being able to play different countries and experience different cultures. And I’d also say playing Under-23s football here at Rovers and signing my pro contract.

Hopes for the season:

Just to keep playing week-in week-out and hopefully progress towards the first team.

Career ambitions:

To play first team football and hopefully play in the Premier League one day.