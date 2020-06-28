Gallery: Wigan Athletic v Rovers

The best images from a frustrating day at the DW Stadium against the Latics
4 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray admits it remains to be seen how long Corry Evans will be out of action for, after revealing that the Northern Irish midfielder has fractured his toe.
Tony Mowbray was left frustrated and disappointed by the manner in which his side suffered defeat to Wigan Athletic.
Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his team for today's clash against Wigan Athletic from last weekend's win over Bristol City.
