Gallery: Rovers 3-1 Bristol City

The best images from our excellent home victory against Lee Johnson's charges at Ewood Park
4 Hours ago
Advertisement block
Read full article
Images courtesy of Liverpool Football Club.
Bristol City must be sick of the sight of Adam Armstrong.
Rovers ensured that a first return to action got off to the perfect start with an outstanding performance and victory against Bristol City, and Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled.
Elliott Bennett makes his 150th Rovers start for the visit of one of his former clubs in Bristol City.
View more