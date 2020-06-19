Gallery: Ready for the restart against the Robins

The lads have been put through their paces for the final time ahead of this weekend's clash with Bristol City
1 Hour ago
The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.
Tosin Adarabioyo's admits that he's still wounded by the play-off heartache of last season, but is hoping for those scars will fully heal this time around - by going up with Rovers.
A first ever digital edition of Rovers’ matchday programme will be available for this weekend’s season restart against Bristol City.
