Club News

Gallery: First game back

Images from Rovers' first game in almost three months, which took place at Anfield on Wednesday afternoon

7 Hours ago

No need to risk defensive duo

Just now

With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.

Read full article

Club News

Adrenaline will help us through

1 Hour ago

Bradley Johnson believes the fact football is returning will be enough to get Rovers through games, but admits a lack of atmosphere and supporters will take time getting used to.

Read full article

Club News

Competitive test was just what we wanted

5 Hours ago

Whilst the result wasn't what Rovers would have wanted, Tony Mowbray felt everything else in the behind closed doors against Liverpool proved to be hugely beneficial.

Read full article

Club News

Report: Liverpool 6 Rovers 0

22 Hours ago

Rovers stepped up their preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 season by taking on Premier League leaders Liverpool in a friendly at Anfield this afternoon.

Read full article

View more