Flint departs the Blues

Rovers Ladies can confirm the departure of forward Natasha Flint, after she opted not to extend her stay at the Club for the 2020/21 season.

The former England U23 international scored five goals in nine Championship games during the previous campaign, helping Gemma Donnelly’s side secure a seventh place finish in their maiden season in the second tier.

Flint, who joined Rovers in December 2017 after leaving Sheffield FC, netted a total of 70 goals in her 66 games for the Blues across three seasons, assisting the Club to promotion into the Championship for the first time.

We would like to place on record our thanks to Natasha for her service to the Club and wish her the best in her future career.