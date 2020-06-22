Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Flint departs the Blues

Natasha Flint has left Rovers Ladies after three seasons at the Club

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies can confirm the departure of forward Natasha Flint, after she opted not to extend her stay at the Club for the 2020/21 season.

The former England U23 international scored five goals in nine Championship games during the previous campaign, helping Gemma Donnelly’s side secure a seventh place finish in their maiden season in the second tier.

Flint, who joined Rovers in December 2017 after leaving Sheffield FC, netted a total of 70 goals in her 66 games for the Blues across three seasons, assisting the Club to promotion into the Championship for the first time.

We would like to place on record our thanks to Natasha for her service to the Club and wish her the best in her future career. 


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Jordan named Ladies Player of the Year!

16 June 2020

Saffron Jordan was crowned Rovers Ladies Supporters’ Player of the Year at last night’s virtual End of Season Awards.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies Goal of the Season 2019-20

12 June 2020

The 2019-20 FA Women’s Championship season may have been cut short, but there were still some great goals to enjoy during Rovers’ maiden campaign in the second tier.

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies Player of the Year 2019-20

9 June 2020

We're inviting supporters to vote for their 2019-20 Rovers Ladies Player of the Year.

Read full article

Ladies

FA STATEMENT: FA Women’s Championship

5 June 2020

The FA Board has reached a majority decision to decide the 2019/20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship on a basic point-per-game [PPG] basis, with promotion and relegation...

Read full article

View more