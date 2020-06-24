"Every game has a cup final feel to it"

With 24 points still available to Rovers and the play-offs in sight, Darragh Lenihan says the team will be treating the final eight games as cup final showdowns.

This time last week there were nine games remaining, with the three-point haul against Bristol City propelling Rovers above the Robins and to within a point of the top six.

Tony Mowbray's men are yet to experience life in the play-offs this season, but a strong finish to the 2019-20 campaign will give Lenihan and Rovers a great chance.

Suspension kept the Irishman out of the outing at Derby County just before the lockdown, but he was back in against Lee Johnson's charges on Saturday and put in a typically assured performance at the heart of the defence.

No supporters meant a distinct lack of atmosphere at Ewood Park, but Lenihan says it's something Rovers are beginning to get used to.

“We’ve had a few games behind closed doors now - the game against Liverpool, a couple amongst ourselves and the match against Bristol City," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“It will take some time getting used to, but everyone’s in the same boat, so it’s just about us going out onto the pitch and doing our thing.

“If a team can win their first three or four games then it can really cement you in the play-offs. You never know what could happen from then on in, but we’ll be taking each game as it comes.

“Every game will have a cup final feel to it from now on in. Every one of us has the play-offs at the front of our minds, it’s something that’s been said amongst the group for a long time now.

“We’re so close, but now is the time to push on and make that final step," he added defiantly.

“You want it even more when you’ve had so long off, so fingers crossed we can do the business in these final games.”