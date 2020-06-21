Evans: Rare goal capped the perfect day

There wouldn't have been many who would have had Corry Evans down to score at the weekend, but the Northern Irishman marked his return with a rare strike to help Rovers to victory over Bristol City.

Evans hadn't found the net in the league in almost five years, with his last strike in domestic action arriving in Paul Lambert's first game in charge against Sheffield Wednesday back in 2015.

Back to the present day, Evans' finish came at the perfect time for Rovers, who had conceded the opener just three minutes earlier against Lee Johnson's play-off chasers.

Second half goals from Tosin Adarabioyo and substitute Adam Armstrong earned a comfortable victory in the end, but Evans was thrilled to play his part in the memorable win, also claiming an assist on his first game back since his horror injury against Preston North End back in January.

“It was nice to be back and a moment that I was really looking forward to for quite a while now," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the win.

“We thankfully managed to get the win and to get a goal is always nice.

“The goal was a cross and I didn’t really see it go in, I was shocked when the lads all turned and came running towards me.

“I thought we played really well on the day, were tough to break down and always looked a threat on the break.

“The team were very solid and together out there both defensively and going forward.

“Hopefully we can use the result as a springboard for the next eight games.

“I think my last goal was against Coventry in the League Cup a few years ago, but the last league goal was against Sheffield Wednesday under Paul Lambert.

“But it’s definitely my goal, there’s no way Sam could claim it!"

Evans was due to sit out the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured skull and shattered eye socket against North End.

However, the suspension of the season gave the 29-year-old another opportunity to stamp his mark on the remainder of the campaign.

And he's aiming to grasp it with both hands.

“It’s been a tough few months for everyone, but it’s probably helped me a little bit because it’s given me that bit more time to focus and to get fitter and stronger," he explained.

“I’ve used it in a positive way and have felt the benefits of that.

“Hopefully it will stand me in good stead going forward.”