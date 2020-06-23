Skip to site footer
Evans eyes momentum going into the home straight

The midfielder scored his first league goal in almost five years to help haul Rovers to within a point of the top six

7 Hours ago

Corry Evans hopes the weekend win over Bristol City will provide Rovers with the perfect springboard to go on a good run of form throughout the final eight games of the season.

The Northern Ireland international popped up with a rare goal against the Robins, before strikes from Tosin Adarabioyo and substitute Adam Armstrong earned an important win at Ewood Park.

The victory ensured Rovers propelled themselves above Lee Johnson's play-off chasers to within a point of the top six.

There are still 24 points to play for in a campaign that looks like it will go right down to the wire, and Evans says Rovers will take things one game at a time.

“Momentum will play a big part in the remaining fixtures," the experienced 29-year-old admitted to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We’ve got the win we wanted so hopefully we can carry that on.

“Every game is going to be tough. The next two games are against teams in the relegation battle and we know how tough that can be.

“But we’ve got play-off aspirations and will be taking the game to them and looking to get maximum points.

“Bristol City were seventh before the game and we’ve leapfrogged them now, which provides a massive confidence boost for us," he added.

“For the team, we can take confidence and belief that we can push on."


