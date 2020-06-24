Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

A further three individuals from two Championship clubs have now tested positive for COVID-19

Just now

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The EFL can confirm that 2858 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with three individuals testing positive from two Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE

The EFL can confirm that 297 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

LEAGUE TWO

The EFL can confirm that 271 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

As the fixture programme resumes, the EFL will make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

17 June 2020

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

Read full article

Club News

EFL SAYS THANK YOU TO NHS KEY WORKERS

14 June 2020

Championship, League One and League Two clubs will come together next weekend to recognise the brave efforts of our NHS key workers who have continued to support our wider communities throughout the...

Read full article

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

10 June 2020

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers to review streaming plans

6 June 2020

Rovers season ticket holders will be able to watch the club’s nine remaining Championship fixtures on iFollow Rovers, as revealed in the EFL statement which was released last night.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Keeping up appearances...

1 Hour ago

It's now 700 club career appearances for Stewart Downing, who marked his most recent outing with an assist and three points against Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers confirm Retain List

2 Hours ago

Six first team players, whose contracts were due to expire on June 30th, will remain at Rovers until the end of the season, as the club today confirmed its Retain List with the EFL.

Read full article

Club News

Fans’ chance to fly the flag!

6 Hours ago

Rovers fans are being given a further opportunity to have a visible presence at the final home fixtures of the season.

Read full article

Club News

The perfect way to mark my comeback

15 Hours ago

Read full article

View more