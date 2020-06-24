EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP



The EFL can confirm that 2858 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with three individuals testing positive from two Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE



The EFL can confirm that 297 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



LEAGUE TWO



The EFL can confirm that 271 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.



TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS



As the fixture programme resumes, the EFL will make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.



No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.