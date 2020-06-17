Skip to site footer
EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

6 Hours ago

CHAMPIONSHIP
The EFL can confirm that 2213 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with eight individuals testing positive from six Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE
The EFL can confirm that 254 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of the past week with four individuals testing positive from two Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE TWO
The EFL can confirm that 174 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS
As the fixture programme resumes, the EFL will make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


