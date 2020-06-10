Skip to site footer
EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

1 Hour ago

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1192 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Sunday 7 June, Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, with six individuals testing positive from four Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 137 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of Sunday 7 June, Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June, with two individuals testing positive from one Club.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE TWO

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Sunday 7 June, Monday 8 June and Tuesday 9 June with zero individuals testing positive.


