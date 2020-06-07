Skip to site footer
EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19

1 Hour ago

CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June, with two individuals testing positive from two Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE

Following the first round of COVID-19 testing in League One, the EFL can confirm that 135 players and Club staff were tested from four League One Clubs over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June with zero individuals testing positive.

LEAGUE TWO

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 132 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Wednesday 3 June, Thursday 4 June, Friday 5 June and Saturday 6 June with one individual testing positive.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


