EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP



Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1094 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Saturday 30 May, Sunday 31 May, Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June with nine individuals testing positive from six Clubs.





Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.There is currently no testing programme underway in League One.Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 126 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Saturday 30 May, Sunday 31 May, Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, with zero individuals testing positive.Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.