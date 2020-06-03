Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

A further nine individuals from six Championship clubs have now tested positive for COVID-19

3 Hours ago

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1094 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of Saturday 30 May, Sunday 31 May, Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June with nine individuals testing positive from six Clubs.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

LEAGUE ONE

There is currently no testing programme underway in League One.

LEAGUE TWO

Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 126 players and Club staff were tested from four League Two Clubs over the course of Saturday 30 May, Sunday 31 May, Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, with zero individuals testing positive.

Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.

TESTING ANNOUNCEMENTS

The EFL will continue to make regular and relevant announcements as appropriate in respect of the testing programme to support competition integrity and transparency.

No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

7 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson pleased to be skipping class

11 Hours ago

Most people will tell you that they didn't like school when they were younger.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Benni's Boxing Day delivery!

2 June 2020

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Backstage: Back at Brockhall

2 June 2020

Read full article

View more