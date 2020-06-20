Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Digital programme available to download

Rovers fans can download a free copy of today's matchday programme via the link below

3 Hours ago

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – for today’s game against Bristol City – is now available to download.

With the 2019-20 season resuming behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

There’s an exclusive interview with Stewart Downing, who is set to make his 700th club career appearance in today’s game against the Robins.

We have a special tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus crisis and the thoughts of manager Tony Mowbray ahead of today’s big season restart.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we profile Rovers legend Tony Parkes and catch up with Premiership title-winner Jeff Kenna.

Adam Armstrong is next up in our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Danny Graham lets us know what’s In The Kitbag.

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, amongst much, much more.

For supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of this weekend’s programme, we are offering a special double deal for just £5, which will also include a copy of the programme that was produced for the originally scheduled fixture back in March.

To purchase both Bristol City programmes for just £5 or either edition for the usual price of £3, please click on the links below:

Anyone with a programme subscription will receive copies of both Bristol City programmes. If you usually collect, then they will be held until the Roverstore reopens. If you usually have them posted, then they will still be posted out.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Bristol City programme double deal!

18 June 2020

A first ever digital edition of Rovers’ matchday programme will be available for this weekend’s season restart against Bristol City.

Read full article

Commercial

Exclusive interview with Alan Shearer this weekend!

29 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Saturday's encounter against Swansea City at Ewood Park for our final home contest of the month.

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Stoke City (H)

25 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for Wednesday night's encounter against Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Commercial

Programme preview: Hull City (H)

11 February 2020

Rovers' programme returns for tonight's encounter against Hull City at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

Just now

Just in time for today's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We're ready for the restart

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: It's imperative that we start well

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Walton loan extended

19 Hours ago

Rovers can announce that on loan goalkeeper Christian Walton has extended his loan deal through to the end of the season.

Read full article

View more