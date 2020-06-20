Digital programme available to download

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – for today’s game against Bristol City – is now available to download.

With the 2019-20 season resuming behind closed doors, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

To view the online version, which is FREE to download, please click here.

Inside, we have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

There’s an exclusive interview with Stewart Downing, who is set to make his 700th club career appearance in today’s game against the Robins.

We have a special tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus crisis and the thoughts of manager Tony Mowbray ahead of today’s big season restart.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we profile Rovers legend Tony Parkes and catch up with Premiership title-winner Jeff Kenna.

Adam Armstrong is next up in our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Danny Graham lets us know what’s In The Kitbag.

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Under-18s, Ladies and Community Trust, amongst much, much more.

For supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of this weekend’s programme, we are offering a special double deal for just £5, which will also include a copy of the programme that was produced for the originally scheduled fixture back in March.

To purchase both Bristol City programmes for just £5 or either edition for the usual price of £3, please click on the links below:

Anyone with a programme subscription will receive copies of both Bristol City programmes. If you usually collect, then they will be held until the Roverstore reopens. If you usually have them posted, then they will still be posted out.