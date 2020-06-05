Cooking up a storm...

“I did a fish pie from scratch and I made a few different dishes to be honest."

Christian Walton says he's relieved to be swapping oven gloves for goalkeeping gloves following Rovers' return to training after almost three months away from Brockhall.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw football come to a sudden halt midway through March, which resulted in the squad training from home on their own up until the beginning of last week.

The Rovers goalkeeper managed to keep himself busy during the break, but now admits he's thrilled to be swapping the kitchen for the training pitches again.

“I had to keep my fitness topped up, but I enjoyed doing my cooking as well," he revealed to iFollow Rovers with a smile.

“I did a fish pie from scratch and I made a few different dishes to be honest.

“I enjoy cooking anyway, but it was a good change to cook for myself and my girlfriend as well.

“Getting a date for a return was a massive relief for us as players but for the staff as well.

“It gives you something to look forward to and that extra bit of motivation to kick on.

“It’s been a long 10 weeks and it was a tough time really, not just for us as players but for everyone in every job.

“I quite enjoyed the change of things, a different way of life. I stuck to a routine of getting up at a reasonable time and doing my exercises, whether that be on my bike or getting out to go for a run."

There were no guarantees that football would restart until the EFL released a statement detailing that the beautiful game would start up again on Saturday 20th June.

And the Rovers goalkeeper is pleased that the football authorities came to the correct conclusion.

“It was an uneasy time," Walton admitted.

"You’d watch Sky and they’d have the pundits on and one would be giving their opinion, another would be giving an opinion, and another would be giving their opinion as well.

“We were just seeing mixed messages from everyone, so it’s just nice to be back training again.

“From what I’ve seen from the group I’ve been working with, everyone’s come back in really good shape.

“I don’t mind the odd run here and there. I have an indoor bike which was really useful.

“I could do as much as I wanted and it was a nice change.”