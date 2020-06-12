Community Trust donate £2k to Big Community Sew campaign

Blackburn Rovers is helping to protect the population by supporting the Big Community Sew campaign.

The nationwide sewing initiative was launched by Patrick Grant, the Blackburn business owner and fashion designer who is best known as a judge on BBC’s Great British Sewing Bee.

The Big Community Sew aims to get face coverings to every person who needs them and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has donated £2,000 towards the materials required.

From Monday (June 15th), it is compulsory for all members of the general public to wear a face covering of some kind on all public transport.

The latest Government advice also states that to keep each other safe and minimise the spread of Coronavirus, the public should be wearing face coverings in all places where social distancing is not possible.

The Big Community Sew campaign has been created to ensure that everyone in the UK has access to such face coverings. This also helps the NHS by ensuring that vital supplies of medical masks are available for their staff and care workers.

The response to the initial call out has been incredible, with people making and donating coverings in their thousands.

However, in some communities, people won't have access to a sewing machine or won't be able to afford the fabric, thread or elastic needed.

That's where Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have come in, by putting £2,000 towards the initiative, to help buy materials needed to create the coverings.

CEO of the Community Trust, Gary Robinson, says he is delighted to back the campaign.

"I think it's an outstanding project and I was delighted to get our organisation involved to help," he said.

"We've seen many Rovers players fundraising in the name of the Community Trust over the past few months and it has given us the ability to give some financial backing to vital initiatives like the Big Sew."

Patrick Grant owns Cookson and Clegg, a textile manufacturing business with a proud heritage in Blackburn. His team have been getting sewing packs to volunteers, who then make the face coverings.

This week, over 1,000 will be distributed to the people who need them most.

The Community Trust will be helping to distribute the face coverings via their delivery service partnership with Blackburn Foodbank.

Local support agencies, who also regularly deliver food parcels, can now offer food and a face covering to the people they serve.

“With just one phone call, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust pledged to support our effort financially and with resources," said Patrick.

"This is the kind of action communities need right now. Decisive and effective.

"The Big Community Sew is all about getting coverings to those who need them the most. I’m really proud to be part of this and it’s heartening to see everyone working so hard to serve and support some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

There has been lots sewn, but there is more stitching to do!

The Big Community Sew campaign has shown real community spirit, with volunteers including local residents as well as ex-offenders working with IMO charity.

Rovers staff will be out on the road delivering food parcels and face coverings packaged in protective envelopes printed with the 'wear & care' instructions, made and donated by local Blackburn business Heritage Envelopes.

Alongside Rovers' distribution efforts, local organisations such as Blackburn Foodbank, AgeUK, Together Housing, Westholme School, BwD Carers Service and Blackburn Youth Zone are helping to get face coverings out to members of the Blackburn community that might not have access to one as of yet.

Patrick Grant is calling on anyone with a sewing machine to help out and make face coverings for friends, family and anyone who needs one in their neighbourhood.

Go to The Big Community Sew website to find out how you can help.