Club statement: iFollow Rovers

The Club would like to address supporter concerns following technical issues both before and after the streaming of Saturday's return to action against Bristol City.

We understand supporters' frustration that iFollow Rovers was unable to be accessed by many of you for the first 10-15 minutes of Saturday's match.

iFollow is the official streaming service of Rovers which is provided and maintained by the EFL as part of a provision of websites and streaming services for clubs in the football league.

We were given assurances by the EFL that the servers and platform - run by Endeavour - would be able to cope with the added demand that streaming 13 clubs' Sky Bet Championship fixtures would provide.

However, the sheer amount of increased traffic to the service created difficulties for all supporters of Championship clubs accessing the service.

We also wanted to assure supporters that every effort was made by the Club to ensure that they could redeem their codes and register to the platform.

We were also frustrated by compatibility issues with certain devices and web browsers that made what should have been a simple redemption process more complex.

We experienced a high volume of queries, most of which were regarding the platform for which we could only provide limited assistance before directing supporters to the provider - the EFL and Endeavour.

Supporters who did not receive their codes in time for the match should continue to contact the ticket office (tickets@rovers.co.uk) and we will provide it to you.

If you have already redeemed your code, there is no need to do so again as your account has access to the live matches for the rest of the season.

If you did not receive your season ticket holder code, this was most probably due to an expired email addresses, full mailbox or our communications being marked as spam - either by your email client or by the user.

We remind supporters to keep their details correct and Be Rovers Ready at all times.

Match pass purchases should contact the EFL for enquiries.