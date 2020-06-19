Skip to site footer
Championship play-off dates confirmed

The Final of the competition will take place in early August at Wembley Stadium

2 Hours ago

The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.

 The semi-finals will take place over five days in July, with the Final to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.
 
The journey continues for Championship Clubs this weekend, with Fulham and Brentford resuming the action in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 12.30pm live from Craven Cottage on Saturday 20 June, before West Bromwich Albion welcome Birmingham City at 3pm.
 
League leaders Leeds United travel to Cardiff City the following day to round-off the live action in a midday kick-off.
 
The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off schedule is as follows:
 
1st Legs:

Sunday 26 July - 6.30pm KO
6th v 3rd

Monday 27 July - 7.45pm KO
5th v 4th
 
2nd Legs:

Wednesday 29 July - 7.45pm KO
3rd v 6th

Thursday 30 July - 7.45pm KO
4th v 5th
 
Final (Wembley Stadium):
Tuesday 4 August- 7.45pm KO


