Championship play-off dates confirmed

The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off schedule has now been confirmed, with all five fixtures to appear live on Sky Sports.

The semi-finals will take place over five days in July, with the Final to take place at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 4 August.



The journey continues for Championship Clubs this weekend, with Fulham and Brentford resuming the action in front of the Sky Sports cameras at 12.30pm live from Craven Cottage on Saturday 20 June, before West Bromwich Albion welcome Birmingham City at 3pm.



League leaders Leeds United travel to Cardiff City the following day to round-off the live action in a midday kick-off.



The Sky Bet Championship Play-Off schedule is as follows:



1st Legs:

Sunday 26 July - 6.30pm KO

6th v 3rd



Monday 27 July - 7.45pm KO

5th v 4th



2nd Legs:

Wednesday 29 July - 7.45pm KO

3rd v 6th



Thursday 30 July - 7.45pm KO

4th v 5th



Final (Wembley Stadium):

Tuesday 4 August- 7.45pm KO