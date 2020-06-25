BTEC boys crowned champions!

Blackburn Rovers Sports College's BTEC Men's A-Team have been crowned champions of the EFL CEFA North West First Division following a management committee meeting on Thursday.

The BTEC boys sat top of the table following an impressive victory over local rivals Burnley when the country went in to lockdown back in March.

They led the table by three points with a favourable goal difference needing just four more wins to seal the title.

The Community & Education Football Alliance League competition runs for EFL Club Community Organisations, who represent Premier League and EFL Clubs across the country, the League offers playing opportunities for young people of all abilities, with most teams comprising of students from further education.

It has been a nervous wait for the team to see if their hard work was to be rewarded but following a meeting this week the management committee confirmed how the final standings were decided.

In a statement the EFL CEFA management committee communicated:

"The CEFA Management Committee have ratified a decision to formally end the 2019/20 CEFA season."

"As a result, and as per the decision taken by League One and Two Clubs ratified by the EFL Board the final League standings have been finalised using an unweighted Points Per Game calculation."

"It is with great pleasure to let you know Blackburn Rovers ‘A’ have been confirmed champions of North West One. The League will arrange delivery of the League Trophy and medals."

The Sports College's A-Team have had a remarkable 2019/20 season which saw them maintain a 100% record at their new home of Witton Park whilst recording just two league defeats on their travels.

Andrew Eminson-Smith who coached the A-Team to their title win is delighted for everyone involved.

"They have thoroughly deserved this and they've worked hard all season."

"It has been a nervous wait for everyone involved on how the EFL were going to end the season as we were so close to clinching the league when football stopped."

"It isn't the way the boys would have wanted to win the league but I'm so pleased for them that they're going to receive the trophy and medals that I think their hard work has deserved."

There were many highlights to Rovers' season which didn't get off to the best start after losing on the opening day to last year's champions Carlisle.

The lads responded well by recording home wins over Rochdale and Tranmere whilst getting their EFL CEFA Cup campaign off to a winning start.

Rovers then showed their battling qualities after coming from 4-1 down away at Manchester City to record an incredible 7-5 win. From there they gained momentum and sat top of the league at Christmas. After exiting the cup, Rovers recorded a fantastic February by beating local rivals Burnley, last year's champions Carlisle United and second placed Tranmere Rovers to set up an exciting finish for the season.

The A-Team then faced a tricky trip to Rochdale. After going 2-0 down and having a man sent off, came back to win 3-2 with three late goals to show real champions spirit!

Their final game before lockdown ended in an 8-0 thrashing of rivals Burnley leaving Rovers needing four wins from their final five games to clinch the Sports College's first ever EFL title.

Keep your eyes over on the BRFCTrust social media channels for clips of the social distancing celebrations and tributes to a fantastic achievement!

