Brereton: We're all in this together

Ben Brereton started a league game in Rovers' colours for just the eighth time in his career, but certainly impressed in the win against Bristol City last weekend.

The 21-year-old looked stronger and sharper in the victory against the Robins, and could count himself unfortunate not to score; slipping after rounding City goalkeeper Dan Bentley early in the second half.

However, the performance was promising from the youngster, and he was pleased to play his part in the important win against the fellow play-off chasers.

And he's hoping to keep his place for Saturday's game at Wigan Athletic.

“I felt like it was a good formation, we were compact out of possession, in possession me and Gally (Sam Gallagher) were making runs in behind, Holtby was linking with the midfielders, the full backs were pushing on, I felt like it was fluid and a great performance," he said when reflecting on the latest win.

“Out of possession we stayed compact, everyone put in a shift and I felt it was really good. The togetherness from the starting line-up and the bench was brilliant.

“We have done a lot of stuff in training about it and it’s been good. The lads have bought in to the way we’re going to play.

“It’s been a long time since we played but all the lads came back fit so that was a good start, we’ve done some work on shape, technical stuff, and all the lads are raring to go for the last few games and see what can happen.”

The strength in depth in the squad was clear for all to see, with Tony Mowbray making five changes in the game following the new rulings for the remainder of this season.

The triple change saw the strikeforce replaced, Adam Armstrong emerging off the bench to score the third goal in the 3-1 win with a breakaway run and finish, to the delight of Brereton.

“It’s a brilliant thing to have someone like Arma, your top scorer on the bench and he came on and scored again," he added.

"When you have someone like him, Danny Graham, Dom Samuel, impact players who can come on late in the game it’s a good thing to have.

“Arma is a great player, we’ve seen that with his goalscoring record this season, and his performances have been brilliant.

“He’s someone that’s really pushed on this season and really shown what he can do," he said.

“He trains hard, a great lad, everyone gets on with him and he’s helping push the team on and scoring some vital goals, he’s brilliant to have in the team.”