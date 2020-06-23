Boss expecting Ryan's return for weekend Wigan trip

Tony Mowbray says it's looking likely that Ryan Nyambe will be back in contention to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The powerful full back missed out on the return to action against Bristol City on Saturday, with the dependable Elliott Bennett slotting in to the right back spot.

On the other side, Joe Rankin-Costello had to fill in at left back with the senior figures of Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams both carrying slight knocks.

But on the 22-year-old Namibian international, the boss admits an injury-free Nyambe will provide a kind boost ahead of the local clash with the Latics.

“It was touch-and-go for Nyambe," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers after the win against Bristol City.

"I think Ryan could have played, but what I didn’t want happening was him coming off after 20 minutes and missing eight games on the bounce.

“So we made a call on Ryan to give him a week’s rest.

“He’s a bit tight and uncomfortable, but he’ll have a week’s rest, a week of eating well, sleeping well, and some some good training sessions.

“I’m sure he’ll be okay for next week’s game at Wigan Athletic.”