Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss expecting Ryan's return for weekend Wigan trip

The right back missed out on the win against Bristol City with a dead leg

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray says it's looking likely that Ryan Nyambe will be back in contention to face Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The powerful full back missed out on the return to action against Bristol City on Saturday, with the dependable Elliott Bennett slotting in to the right back spot.

On the other side, Joe Rankin-Costello had to fill in at left back with the senior figures of Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams both carrying slight knocks.

But on the 22-year-old Namibian international, the boss admits an injury-free Nyambe will provide a kind boost ahead of the local clash with the Latics.

“It was touch-and-go for Nyambe," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers after the win against Bristol City.

"I think Ryan could have played, but what I didn’t want happening was him coming off after 20 minutes and missing eight games on the bounce.

“So we made a call on Ryan to give him a week’s rest.

“He’s a bit tight and uncomfortable, but he’ll have a week’s rest, a week of eating well, sleeping well, and some some good training sessions.

“I’m sure he’ll be okay for next week’s game at Wigan Athletic.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Boss boosted by Nyambe's return to fitness

9 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has revealed that two members of his first team squad could be back in contention for this weekend's derby clash with Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Injury issues ahead of New Year's Day trip

30 December 2019

Tony Mowbray says time will tell whether he'll have a number of first team players back available for the New Year's Day trip to Nottingham Forest.

Read full article

Club News

Rampaging Ryan reminiscent of Cafu

22 January 2020

Tony Mowbray has heaped special praise on Ryan Nyambe after the Namibian continued his fine run of form with an excellent display down the right flank at Sheffield Wednesday.

Read full article

Club News

Restrictions have provided period of reflection

6 May 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has been trying to take the positives from the lockdown period and use it to analyse how he operates as a manager.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A special day for me

22 Hours ago

It's been a long and bumpy road back to fitness for Lewis Holtby, but a starting berth and a win against Bristol City made it all worth it.

Read full article

Club News

Club statement: iFollow Rovers

23 Hours ago

The Club would like to address supporter concerns following technical issues both before and after the streaming of Saturday's return to action against Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

A richly deserved reward

22 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Still time to download your FREE Bristol City programme

22 June 2020

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – from the weekend win against Bristol City – remains available to download.

Read full article

View more