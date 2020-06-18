Skip to site footer
Arma eager to hit the ground running

The forward has 12 goals in all competitions so far this season, and wants more in the final nine games

6 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong is Rovers' top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, and wants plenty more before the end of the season.

Tony Mowbray's men have nine huge fixtures remaining to decide their destiny, which begins with a home test against Bristol City at Ewood Park on Saturday.

No supporters will mean no atmosphere in stadiums, with Rovers already sampling that feeling in a behind closed doors game last week.

Armstrong featured in that inter-squad encounter, but he's now looking forward to the proper football resuming this week after a three-month absence.

“It’s been nice to be back at Ewood with the lads this week and we’ve been working hard to get back to this point," he told iFollow Rovers.

“We can’t wait to be playing games again, we know Bristol City will be a tough game, but we’ve all been preparing for it.

“I’m felling good, the lads are feeling good, so hopefully we’ll get the win on Saturday.

“It’s a tight league, we’re still only three points off the play-off places and anyone can be in there.

“There are a lot of teams in the league that aren’t playing for much, but it’s nice for us to be back and having something to achieve between now and the end of the season.

“I was feeling good before football was suspended. I was scoring a few goals, so hopefully I can hit the ground running again on Saturday."

Football around Europe has been played without spectators, but the 23-year-old frontman is hoping to give Rovers supporters joy when they're tuning into games on iFollow Rovers.

“There will be no noise, no atmosphere, but hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer from home," he added.

“It will be a huge difference because you thrive off the energy of the stadium as a footballer.

“It will be a big miss, but it will be the same for every team. I just hope we can put on a performance for the fans.”


