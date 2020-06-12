Adrenaline will help us through

Bradley Johnson believes the fact football is returning will be enough to get Rovers through games, but admits a lack of atmosphere and supporters will take time getting used to.

Johnson's earned 560 club career appearances as a professional, but the upcoming clash against Bristol City will be a whole new experience for the 33-year-old.

Not only will it be the first time that the midfield enforcer will be playing in June, but it'll be the first time he'll play in a stadium without fans cheering him and his team on.

He knows that Rovers will need to find something else to get them through the remaining nine games of the 2019-20 campaign, and believes adrenaline will play a big part.

“It will be very strange," he said to iFollow Rovers when discussing a return to football without spectators.

“Fans are a big part of football. Throughout my career, I’ve loved playing in full stadiums, where the fans get right behind you.

“Our fans have been with us throughout this season and it will be a shame to not have them there with us to hopefully see us over that line, because fans in any stadium, home or away, are a big help, but if it means that we can get our league finished and it’s safer for the fans not to be there then that’s how it’s got to be done.

“It will be weird playing in empty stadiums, it won’t have that same atmosphere as a normal matchday, warming up in front of the fans and walking out to a full stadium with the fans singing songs, it will be very weird, but it’s something that we’ll have to deal with when it comes along.

“Once the game gets started and the adrenaline kicks in, you just want to win," he added.

“When you’re playing in big stadiums and you know the fans are there, you don’t really hear them when you’re playing anyway, you sort of block them out and concentrate on your own game.

“I just think the build-up will be weird and knowing in the back of your mind that there’s no fans there, but once the games get going and we have to do that, I’m sure we’ll get used to it.”