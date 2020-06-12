Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Adrenaline will help us through

“Our fans have been with us throughout this season and it will be a shame to not have them there with us to hopefully see us over that line"

1 Hour ago

Bradley Johnson believes the fact football is returning will be enough to get Rovers through games, but admits a lack of atmosphere and supporters will take time getting used to.

Johnson's earned 560 club career appearances as a professional, but the upcoming clash against Bristol City will be a whole new experience for the 33-year-old.

Not only will it be the first time that the midfield enforcer will be playing in June, but it'll be the first time he'll play in a stadium without fans cheering him and his team on.

He knows that Rovers will need to find something else to get them through the remaining nine games of the 2019-20 campaign, and believes adrenaline will play a big part.

“It will be very strange," he said to iFollow Rovers when discussing a return to football without spectators.

“Fans are a big part of football. Throughout my career, I’ve loved playing in full stadiums, where the fans get right behind you.

“Our fans have been with us throughout this season and it will be a shame to not have them there with us to hopefully see us over that line, because fans in any stadium, home or away, are a big help, but if it means that we can get our league finished and it’s safer for the fans not to be there then that’s how it’s got to be done.

“It will be weird playing in empty stadiums, it won’t have that same atmosphere as a normal matchday, warming up in front of the fans and walking out to a full stadium with the fans singing songs, it will be very weird, but it’s something that we’ll have to deal with when it comes along.

“Once the game gets started and the adrenaline kicks in, you just want to win," he added.

“When you’re playing in big stadiums and you know the fans are there, you don’t really hear them when you’re playing anyway, you sort of block them out and concentrate on your own game.

“I just think the build-up will be weird and knowing in the back of your mind that there’s no fans there, but once the games get going and we have to do that, I’m sure we’ll get used to it.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Johnson reaches £25,000 mark!

5 June 2020

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has certainly played his part during the Coronavirus pandemic, with his fundraising page now passing the £25,000 mark.

Read full article

Club News

Johnson pleased to be skipping class

3 June 2020

Most people will tell you that they didn't like school when they were younger.

Read full article

Club News

Focus on the football

1 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

Johno: We're raring to go

31 May 2020

Sporting a new look for the return to training, Bradley Johnson says the Rovers squad is ready to hit the ground running when a date is set for football to resume.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

No need to risk defensive duo

Just now

With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.

Read full article

Club News

Competitive test was just what we wanted

5 Hours ago

Whilst the result wasn't what Rovers would have wanted, Tony Mowbray felt everything else in the behind closed doors against Liverpool proved to be hugely beneficial.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: First game back

7 Hours ago

Images courtesy of Liverpool Football Club.

Read full article

Club News

Report: Liverpool 6 Rovers 0

22 Hours ago

Rovers stepped up their preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 season by taking on Premier League leaders Liverpool in a friendly at Anfield this afternoon.

Read full article

View more