Club News

Adarabioyo to see out the season

The on-loan Manchester City defender will remain at Rovers until the end of the current campaign

1 Hour ago

Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The defender’s deal was due to expire on June 30th, however the 22-year-old will now remain at Rovers until the end of the current campaign and will be eligible to feature in the play-offs should Tony Mowbray’s side finish in the top six.

Adarabioyo has started 28 Championship games for Rovers this season, netting three times, including in the 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ewood Park earlier this month.

The giant centre-back, who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, is set to make the 50th league start of his blossoming career at Barnsley tomorrow night.


Samuel: We're desperate to put things right

2 Hours ago

Dominic Samuel admits that a trip to Barnsley offers a prime opportunity for Rovers to right the wrongs from the weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

3 Hours ago

Mowbray to assess injuries ahead of Tykes trip

5 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has decisions to make on the fitness of some of his players ahead of Tuesday night's trip to take on Barnsley.

Scott seeks third successive promotion!

7 Hours ago

Scott Wharton will achieve a third successive Sky Bet League Two promotion should Northampton Town beat Exeter City in tonight's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

