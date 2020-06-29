Adarabioyo to see out the season

Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The defender’s deal was due to expire on June 30th, however the 22-year-old will now remain at Rovers until the end of the current campaign and will be eligible to feature in the play-offs should Tony Mowbray’s side finish in the top six.

Adarabioyo has started 28 Championship games for Rovers this season, netting three times, including in the 3-1 victory over Bristol City at Ewood Park earlier this month.

The giant centre-back, who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, is set to make the 50th league start of his blossoming career at Barnsley tomorrow night.