A special day for me

The dedication and hard work has paid off for German playmaker Lewis Holtby

6 Hours ago

It's been a long and bumpy road back to fitness for Lewis Holtby, but a starting berth and a win against Bristol City made it all worth it.

The experienced German playmaker hadn't featured for Rovers since hobbling off against Middlesbrough back in February after what looked like an innocuous looking incident with Lewis Wing.

Four months on, Holtby was not only back in the squad, he was back in the starting XI for football's return at the weekend at Ewood Park.

He played his part in a memorable victory against Lee Johnson's Robins, with the result propelling Rovers to within a point of the play-off places.

“It was a special day for me coming back and being part of a winning team after being so long out injured," a beaming Holtby reflected to iFollow Rovers after the victory.

“In a massive game for us, it feels really good to get off the mark and it keeps us on the front foot to hopefully do the same in the next games.

“For every team, going several months without games and without fans, it was always going to be tough.

“But we were there from the start, playing on the front foot and playing really well, particularly in the first 20 minutes.

“They scored a goal, but we came back and delivered before going on to kill the game in the second half, especially with Arma’s goal.

“We could have scored more, it could have ended 4-1 or 5-1, but it was a really solid performance after so many months without football."


