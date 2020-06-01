Skip to site footer
A first week of unique challenges

The return to training has been a strange experience for Rovers' Chris Rush

3 Hours ago

Rovers' Head of Athletic Performance says the first week back to training has been like nothing he's ever experienced before.

For Chris Rush, experienced in his field, it's been a week of challenges at Brockhall following the squad linking up again for the first time in almost three months.

The coronavirus outbreak saw football suspended midway through March, just as Rovers were gearing up for the season's run-in.

A return to action has been confirmed for the weekend of Saturday 20th June, and Rush will now be the man to oversee a return to full fitness for the players.

“It’s been a good first week back for us, but it’s been a real challenge because it’s different to what we’re used to," he explained to iFollow Rovers.

“The lads have been in groups of five with no contact, so the challenge has been creating a lot of drills that have got a difference to them that are non-contact.

“We got an opportunity to test them at the beginning of last week and then gave them a battery of passing, shooting and physical drills.

“It’s better than the players just being at home and doing their own individual running routines.

“The social distancing has been the biggest challenge for us. It’s not just about creating passing routines, it’s passing routines where they can’t cross over.

“It gives us an opportunity though to learn and create different practices, so it’s been good in that way.

“The players have been brilliant and have bought into everything.

“They’ve took to it really well and have given real intensity to the work."

The countown is now on for football resuming, and Rush adds that the intensity will continue to be increased once Rovers return to contact training 

“We’re all here because we have a passion for football, that’s why it feels so good to be back," he admitted.

“Once we can go back into contact training then hopefully we can establish a bit of normality back into things.

“We’ll be preparing the players as well as we can for real life 11 v 11 games.

“We know it’s going to be hectic, we know there will probably only be three or four days between games, but we're all really looking forward to it.”


