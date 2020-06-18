⏪ Rovers Rewind: Rovers rock the Robins!

With the Championship season edging ever closer, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Football returns to Ewood Park this weekend against Bristol City, and we thought we'd show the reverse fixture from earlier in the season to really whet your appetite ahead of the resumption of the campaign.

So next up, we have selected our outstanding away victory at Ashton Gate from December 2019.

We will now be showing the memorable win against the Robins in full on our YouTube channel from the earlier time of 3pm on Friday afternoon - 24 hours before the clash at Ewood takes place.

Fans will remember that Rovers produced arguably their best away performance of the season to earn all three points against Lee Johnson's play-off chasers.

Bradley Johnson got the ball rolling early on; smashing home first time from Lewis Holtby's corner after only two minutes.

The scorer then turned provider in the second half, threading the ball through to substitute Adam Armstrong to tuck under Dan Bentley to earn a 2-0 win on the road.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

We hope you enjoy!