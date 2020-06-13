Skip to site footer
⏪ Rovers Rewind: Colin catches Cup fever!

Our last trip to take on Arsenal proved to be a successful one back in February 2013!

3 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected our narrow FA Cup fifth round triumph away at Arsenal back in February 2013, as voted for by supporters on Twitter.

There were over 1,200 votes from you all, and just 3% of the vote between the two choices!

We will now be showing the memorable cup clash against the north Londoners in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Sunday evening.

Fans may remember that Rovers produced something of a cup shock against Arsene Wenger's side at the Emirates Stadium.

Rovers had to withstand some heavy home pressure throughout the game, but all it took was Colin Kazim-Richards' strike to book our place in the next round of the competition and another trip to the capital to take on Millwall.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Tonight's match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995), Liverpool (May 1995), Chelsea (December 2009), Leicester City (May 1992), Burnley (October 2009), Liverpool (December 2006), Bolton Wanderers (August 2013) and Barcelona (August 2001) which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!


