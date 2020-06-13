⏪ Rovers Rewind: Colin catches Cup fever!

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected our narrow FA Cup fifth round triumph away at Arsenal back in February 2013, as voted for by supporters on Twitter.

There were over 1,200 votes from you all, and just 3% of the vote between the two choices!

🗳️ We need some assistance in deciding the next #RoversRewind...



We've narrowed it down to two FA Cup victories over Arsenal, but now it's over to you to do the rest!



⏰ You'll have to be quick - voting closes at 10pm this evening! — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) June 11, 2020

We will now be showing the memorable cup clash against the north Londoners in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Sunday evening.

Fans may remember that Rovers produced something of a cup shock against Arsene Wenger's side at the Emirates Stadium.

Rovers had to withstand some heavy home pressure throughout the game, but all it took was Colin Kazim-Richards' strike to book our place in the next round of the competition and another trip to the capital to take on Millwall.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!