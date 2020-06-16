Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

⏪ Rovers Rewind: A five-star showing in the Steel City!

Our latest Rovers Rewind will take place at the earlier time of 3pm on Wednesday afternoon

7 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until this weekend, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

The return of  football at Ewood Park is getting closer, and we thought we'd show a game from 2019-20 to really whet your appetite ahead of the resumption of the campaign.

So next up, we have selected our outstanding away victory at Sheffield Wednesday from January 2020.

We will now be showing the memorable cup clash against the Owls in full on our YouTube channel from the earlier time of 3pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Fans will remember that Rovers produced a sizzling performance in the Steel City against Garry Monk's side, who ended the game with 10 men.

Lewis Holtby bagged a first-half brace, whilst Cameron Dawson (OG), Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher were also on the scoresheet as Rovers recorded their biggest league victory since beating West Ham United 7-1 at Ewood Park in October 2001.

It was also Rovers’ biggest victory on the road in 56 years, since a 5-0 away win over Bolton Wanderers in February 1964 … when manager Tony Mowbray was just three months old!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Tonight's match follows the re-runs of games against Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005), Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), Manchester United (February 2006), Preston North End (May 2001), Oxford United (May 2018), Newcastle United (May 1995), Liverpool (May 1995), Chelsea (December 2009), Leicester City (May 1992), Burnley (October 2009), Liverpool (December 2006), Bolton Wanderers (August 2013), Barcelona (August 2001) and Arsenal (February 2013) which have all proved popular with supporters.

We hope you enjoy!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

⏪ Rovers Rewind: Watch Colin catch Cup fever tonight!

14 June 2020

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

⏪ Rovers Rewind: Watch the taming of the Trotters tonight!

7 June 2020

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Benni's Boxing Day delivery!

2 June 2020

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A derby day triumph!

29 May 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Tosin: We're ready to go

4 Hours ago

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to play a huge part for Rovers in the final nine games of the season, as the defender aims for a second successive season of finishing in the play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Stay home and tune in as the journey continues

6 Hours ago

EFL Clubs are encouraging supporters to stay away and tune in to all remaining 2019-20 matches from home with fans being given unprecedented access to Live games on Sky Sports and online.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Returning home

9 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Ready to climb the final mountain

11 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby is a man who's always full of positivity, and the German hopes the end of his first season at Ewood Park will be a memorable one.

Read full article

View more