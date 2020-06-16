⏪ Rovers Rewind: A five-star showing in the Steel City!

With the Championship season postponed until this weekend, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

The return of football at Ewood Park is getting closer, and we thought we'd show a game from 2019-20 to really whet your appetite ahead of the resumption of the campaign.

So next up, we have selected our outstanding away victory at Sheffield Wednesday from January 2020.

We will now be showing the memorable cup clash against the Owls in full on our YouTube channel from the earlier time of 3pm on Wednesday 17th June.

Fans will remember that Rovers produced a sizzling performance in the Steel City against Garry Monk's side, who ended the game with 10 men.

Lewis Holtby bagged a first-half brace, whilst Cameron Dawson (OG), Darragh Lenihan and Sam Gallagher were also on the scoresheet as Rovers recorded their biggest league victory since beating West Ham United 7-1 at Ewood Park in October 2001.

It was also Rovers’ biggest victory on the road in 56 years, since a 5-0 away win over Bolton Wanderers in February 1964 … when manager Tony Mowbray was just three months old!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

