Young Player of the Year prize for Buckley!

Lewis Travis also picks up up the Peter Jackson the Jeweller Man of the Match award for his fine individual campaign

4 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder John Buckley has earned the club's Young Player of the Year award following an impressive breakthrough season in the first team.

Buckley, who came through the Rovers Academy system, scored twice in 23 outings in all competitions this season, with his dramatic match-winning moment against Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park being his crowning glory in 2019-20.

The strike against the Owls wasn't his only crucial goal either, with the 20-year-old netting on the road in the 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at the Valley back in February.

The young midfielder also helped Rovers Under-23s into the final of the Lancashire FA Senior Cup after scoring against Preston North End in the semi-finals of the competition.

The starlet follows in the footsteps of last year's winner Lewis Travis, who scooped the prize last season following his own leap into the first team picture in 2018-19.

And Travis wasn't to be denied silverware this term, with the 22-year-old enforcer picking up the Peter Jackson the Jeweller Man of the Match award.  

Another to have come through the Rovers ranks, Travis has been a key man and someone to be relied upon for Tony Mowbray, featuring in 43 of Rovers' 46 league games in 2019-20.

The combative midfielder scored twice, with his first strike of the season arriving in the home game against Luton Town during the first half of the campaign.

The tough tackler added a second goal to his tally this term in the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough in early February.

Congratulations, lads!


