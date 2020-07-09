We've all stuck together in adversity

Dominic Samuel was back in the goals for Rovers in midweek and believes the win at Cardiff City can act as a springboard ahead of the final four games of the season.

The forward timed his second goal of the season to perfection, levelling the scores for the second time in the game just a moment into the second half against the play-off chasing Bluebirds.

Adam Armstrong's winner took the limelight away from his fellow goalscorer to earn an eye-catching result against Neil Harris' side, but Samuel was just thrilled to help Rovers return to winning ways.

“It was a massive performance, and one that we needed considering the results didn't go for us in the three games beforehand," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“It just shows what can happen when you don't drop your head, you stick together as a team and continue to work as hard as you can.

“The performances I feel have always been there, it was just the finishing that needed to be improved.

“I think the start of the second half summed up the lows and highs of football. I should have been awarded a penalty, but a moment later you get a goal."

And having got his name on the scoresheet in south Wales, Samuel's now desperate to get himself in the right positions to bag a few more in the final four games of the campaign.

“As a striker you always want to score goals, all the best strikers get in the six-yard box and in between the posts," he added.

"The gaffer's been demanding that I get in front of the goal and I think that showed on Tuesday night.

“I think I need to be more selfish in front of goal. I'm probably not the most selfish of players, but as a striker you do need to be ruthless when you're in the position.”