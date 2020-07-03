We need the fine margins to go our way

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that a ruthlessness in both boxes this weekend can get Rovers' play-off chase back on track against table-topping Leeds United.

Rovers have suffered back-to-back defeats in a week of disappointment against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, but is hoping for home comforts against league leaders Leeds.

Mowbray's men defeated the Whites on home turf last season, and come into Saturday's game needing all three points to keep up the hunt for a top six spot.

Despite the last two defeats, the chances were there for Rovers to win both games, with the team punished for poor finishing in both encounters.

“We’re frustrated every time we don’t win because we prepare to win every game," the boss said to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on the last previous couple of encounters.

“You have to deal with the frustrations and the emotions of not winning.

“When we win, sometimes it doesn’t mean you’ve played well - you might get a dodgy penalty, an opposition defender might make a mistake to gift you a goal.

“You search for that consistency, an identity. Through repetition, you get consistency.

“There will be Rovers fans who are so frustrated that we’ve not won games this week, as we all are, but that’s what happens in football sometimes.

“If somebody misses a chance or makes a mistake, those are the fine margins you get in the Championship.

“I believe we’re on an upward curve because I’ve been here three years and have seen the lows of relegation and the highs of relegation," he added when discussing the progress made this season.

“From where we were, I think we’ve got a better team now, we’ve got more assets, more younger players who will become very good players.

“In football, as I’ve always said, you have to get your recruitment right, you have to sign players making sure that every pound is spent well.

“It’s really difficult to get that right of course, because when you sign players you never know their true personality and character until you’ve worked with them every day," he admitted.

“After two defeats it might not feel like we’re on an upward curve, but I feel the two defeats are a blip that we need to turn around and keep moving forward."